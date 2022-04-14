Heroism in Tollywood Vs Bollywood!

The main achievement of South Indian films in recent years is producing visual treats like Bahubali, KGF and 2.0. Visual treats always attract people to the films irrespective of the language. However, when we talk about 'Heroism', Tollywood has stories, which are absent in Bollywood. When we think the movie is about to end, it is the time when it actually starts. Few viewers also believe that Tollywood is at the height of overacting, many times and basically are unaware of the laws of physics & gravity, which is there in Bollywood too but a much more in the Tollywood industry.