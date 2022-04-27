Heropanti 2: A mistake or a good choice by filmmakers?

Heropanti, which stared Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon was also a debut for them in Bollywood. The movie was released in 2014. Heropanti was appreciated by the audience as well as critics. Since the movie was a hit and audience loved the actors, today, Tiger and Kriti are in the race to become big stars.

Today, after almost 8 years the sequel to Heropanti 2 is released.In the sequel, we'll watch Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff playing the main lead. When the trailer was released, the film did not seem to impress the audience. The songs too were not liked by many. The reviews of the film were not great. The cast of the film have had high expectations from the audience but as they failed to impress the audience the critics have were not able to give more than 1 and a half star for the movie. It is believed that Tiger loves his action moves and that's the only thing that is shown in the entire movie.

What were your expectations from Heropanti 2?