Heropanti 2 Vs Heropanti 1: What we can expect from Heropanti 2!?

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are coming together for the second time after Student Of The Year 2 in Heropanti 2. The film is a sequel to Tiger's debut film Heropanti which featured him opposite Kriti Sanon. Heropanti's story is based on a helpful person who helps people in trouble at night, whether it is a matter of kidnapping or robbery in someone's house. After this, the Indian government sends him to Russia on a mission, where he has to kill the Russian troops at night.





Heropanti is a remake of the Telugu movie "Parugu" (means Run). Heropanti lacks emotions and originality. The restrictions in villages, the pride of rich families and the reactions of villagers are discarded just to enhance the Heropanti of Tiger. The film obviously had better content but is stuffed with unnecessary action.





Heropanti 2 has now booked Eid 2022 for release and the fans are obviously excited. Usually, Salman Khan books Eid but this time it might be different.







