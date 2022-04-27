Heropanti 2 Vs Runway 34: Which film will serve best to your taste?

Tiger shroff's Heropanti was full pack action romance drama movie in 2014 and after eight-year, he came back with the sequel of Heropanti, Heropanti 2 full movie is out in the theatre on 29 APRIL 2022. This movie is written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui directed by Ahmed Khan.





Ajay Devgn directed "Runway 34" is based on a true incident and this has been mentioned by Ajay himself in the caption of his Instagram post. At the same time, along with this film, Ajay, Amitabh and Rakul will give Eid to their fans, because the film will be released in theatres. Runway 34 is the latest directorial venture of superstar Ajay Devgan. It is his third home production and directorial venture. The first one was "U Me Aur Hum in 2008 and the second "Shivay" in 2016.







