Heros are allowed to age in Bollywood, but Heroines are not?

Bollywood is home to a slew of superstars, some of whom are well beyond their fifties. For decades, actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others have adorned the silver screen. They're now seen in films alongside some of the industry's most promising young women. The topic of over 50-plus actors romancing ladies half their age on film has long been debated, but it appears that Bollywood is not welcoming of older females while actors of the same age or older continue to grow in size.





Kareena Kapoor recently celebrated her 41st birthday. She shared a photo of herself and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, on Instagram. However, social media commenters were less than complimentary to the actress, labelling her "old" for uploading an uncensored photo of herself. Many people even commented that Kareena Kapoor appeared to be 10 years older than Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor isn't the only celebrity who has faced backlash for her age or for posting an uncensored photo of herself. Malaika Arora has been chastised in the past for being "too old," with many claiming that she "should act her age." This begs the question: have guys in Bollywood been subjected to similar remarks?





Shah Rukh Khan is a 55-year-old Bollywood superstar. There are plenty of images of him with wrinkles on the internet, but no one has ever called him out on it. Similarly, Salman Khan, one of the most well-known actors in the industry, is 55 years old. But he's never suffered a backlash from social media users because of his appearance. Similarly, whereas an actor's grey hair is described as "flaunting salt-and-pepper hair," an actress with the same receives comments such as safaid baal?



