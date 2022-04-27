The press con of "The Sound of Magic" was released and the cast and director expressed a few sweet words for high schoolers.

The musical drama is based on a webcomic of the same name that was written in 2010. Director Kim Sung Yoon who directed the hit drama "Itaewon Class" was always a fan of "The Sound of Magic" and wanted to bring it to live for the past eight years.

The cast and director expressed that this drama is all about what it means to be an adult. This drama will raise curiosity within teenagers as well as parents whose children are in school or college. They were happy to be a part of this drama because it is going to be relatable to the viewers.

The drama premieres this Friday on Netflix.