Highly Recommended K-Drama's To Put On Your Watch-List For 2021!

Nevertheless

Nevertheless is a K-drama based on a webtoon of the same name. It follows the story 2 college students named Yu Na-bi and Park Jae-on, who go on to discover the true meaning of love and relationships when they meet each other.

Navillera

This drama showcases the beautiful friendship between the two, built through ballet, and expresses the importance of pursuing one’s dreams regardless of one’s age.

Vincenzo

Vincenzo is a romance-comedy about 2 lawyers – where life puts them into a budding romance amidst their pursuit of justice.

Start Up

The show centre's around a group of young individuals who are all eager to start their own businesses. Suzy Bae and Nam Joo-hyuk stans will want to tune into this drama, which mixes light comedy with warm romance.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

A dark romantic comedy that intertwines the lives of three people who have had difficult pasts, coming together to build a beautiful life of their own.











