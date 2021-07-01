Himalaya herbals oil clear lemon face wash

This face wash comes in a transparent tube with green flip-flop cap. It has gel like consistency and has very refreshing fragrance. It is transparent in texture and contains blue micro beads that are very gentle on skin. This face wash lathers well and deep cleanses my face. It removes dirt, dust and reduces oil. It can be easily removed in 2 to 3 splashes of water. It is very effective in controlling oil on my face. My face remains oil free for next 3 ro 4 hours. The micro beads present in the face wash are not harsh and helps to exfoliate skin gently. It is a good exfoliating face wash that can be used daily. It gives a mild glow on face. It is ideal for combination to oily skin. Its price is 40 Rupees for 50 ml. It is easily available on nykaa.