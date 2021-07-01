Himalaya natural sun protection lip balm

This lip balm bullet is milky and not glossy. This will heal your dry lips and keep them moisturized for a very long time. It does go away even during meals. I washed my face with plain water and it was still there. No other lip balm has stayed for this long on me, almost for 4 hours. It will give moisture and make lips smooth. This balm has strong odour of sweet lime. It contains sunscreen. It is easily available. It is best as compared to many other expensive lip balms. Its price is 99 Rupees for 4.5 ml. If you like glossy lip balm then this lip balm is not for you. But it intensively moisturise the lips.