Is Hina Khan trying to use racism and nepotism as a tool to get sympathy?

Hina Khan recently mentioned that she didn't get cast as a ‘Kashmiri girl since she didn't look Kashmiri enough due to her dusky complexion. They needed an extremely fair actress. I honestly don't see the problem. Kashmiri girls have fair skin due to the climate in Kashmir. The requirements here are completely different and if she got rejected was because she didn't fit in the role. What is the point of dragging issues like racism here?