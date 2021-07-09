Hina Khan vs Urvashi Dholakia: Who wins the Komolika crown?

What comes first in your mind when you hear the word Komolika? I will go first; I only hear the entry 'Nika' song. But, jokes apart, who do you think wears the Komolika crown better- Hina Khan or Urvashi Dholakia?

Urvashi Dholakia was the first person to enact the character Komolika onscreen for Ekta Kapoor's tv serial Kasauti Zindagi Ki. And, instantly, her character grew in the audience, and they started to hate her because of the negative aspect. Well, I didn't like her in the serial either, but her styling and dressing sense became a kind of fashion statement.

Hina Khan played Komolika's role in Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2.0, and with the modern days, her appearance changed a little bit. Hina tried to fit in the shoes of Urvashi, but for me, the original Komolika, Urvashi Dholakia will always win this.

What are your thoughts?