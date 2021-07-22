Hina Khan's upcoming movie 'Lines' trailer has dropped. What do you think?

Hina Khan's another project is coming on your way. 'Lines' is a film about love, passion, patriotism, and more. It's about a love story that got divided by the borders of the countries. The film stars Farida Jalal, Hussein Khan, Rahat Kazmi, along with Hina Khan. This film will be streaming on Voot Select at the Voot Select Film Fest from July 29.





The trailer looks quite promising, watch it here and let us know your thoughts. Hina has also debuted in this film as a producer. Would you like to stream it or skip it?