Hip Hop charcoal nose strips review

HipHop Skincare is as local as it gets! Made in India DIY grooming solutions for all your skincare needs! I have used these strips earlier on my husband's nose and it definitely was able to get rid of some blackheads. It is easy to use, instant result but temporary giving results. I on the other hand I don't have blackheads but my husband has. It is made with activated charcoal and suck out the blackheads, whiteheads, oil, dirt and impurities from your skin. These are skin friendly and travel friendly too. These DIY strips are dermatologically and clinically tested and are suitable for all Skin types. They are painless and instant results for clean and clear skin.