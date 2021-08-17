Hits like Satte Pe Satta and Chachi 420 were Hollywood Remakes, why do people troll remakes now?

I was today years old when I came across the fact that Bollywood remakes movies since so long! Chachi 420 is Adapted from Robin Williams' Mrs. DoubtFire and it starred Kamal Haasan who was brilliant with the role and made us laugh out loud! I remember enjoing the superhit, Satte Pe Satta starring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and his seven brothers. This movie copied the whole plot of the American musical from Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. But no one pointed this out because the movie was a huge success! Amjad Khan used to remake movies with Bollywood twists! There have been other great remakes in bollywood in the past that were not made fun of but in fact a hit! Why do people now troll filmmakers so much for remakes? Is it because of the lack of creativity aspect? Or simply because the twists added in the Desi version are not liked by many and seems like a rip off! What are your thoughts on this?