Hold?! Did Ranbir Kapoor just reveal the baby's gender on live television?

Following their marriage, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced they were expecting a child, which generated quite a stir among fans. The soon-to-be parents are undoubtedly ecstatic, and Ranbir wants to be the "greatest dad in the world."





The soon-to-be father is also very busy promoting his new movie, Shamshera, and doing everything in his power to do so. Recently, Ranbir and Star Parivaar visited the Star Plus programme Ravivaar, from which a video is going viral for all the cutest reasons.





Ranbir was heard in the episode asking Rupali Ganguly of the television show Anupamaa for parenting advice. "Duniya ke best pita banne ke liye aap mujhe kuch madad denge, meri help karenge ki mein kya kar sakta hun," he said.





Then, using a plastic baby, the television actress Rupali instructs him on how to cradle a baby in his arms. Then Ranbir exclaims, "Ale le meri beti," while holding the toy in his arms. Nevertheless, let's presume that's genuine even though the actor hasn't confirmed it yet.





Let's see if these spilled beans turn out to be true!!