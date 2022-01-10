This Hollywood actor is Ranveer Singh's inspiration

Ranveer Singh was recently seen in 83 last and we all know how that turned out for him. Many people take Ranveer Singh as their inspiration but do you know who's Ranveer's inspiration? In an interview Ranveer revaeled that, Daniel Day Lewis is his inspiration. He said "I felt most fascinated with those actors who are able to show a wide range in their repertoire, who are able to transform themselves, who can be shape-shifters, chameleons like Daniel Day-Lewis."