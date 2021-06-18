Hollywood Celebrity Kim Kardashian finally breaks her silence on her split with Rapper Kanye West!

Hollywood Celebrity, Kim Kardashian was seen crying in an episode of her show, 'Keeping up with the Kardashian' over her broken marriage with Kanye West. She is heard saying that she can't continue the marriage anymore. Kim also says that one of the major reason for the split is Kanye West moving to a different state every year while she has to stay at one place to raise her kids and focus on her career. According to Kim, Kanye deserves a wife who can support him and follow him everywhere and even move to Wyoming unlike her.

There is no bad blood between the former couple as Kim also calls Kanye, 'a great dad'. Kim feels like a failure and is even more upset that her third marriage broke but should she feel like that? Sometimes it just doesn't work out! It seems like there is no chance of reconciliation between the power couple. The former couple will be seen together on multiple occasions in the future as they are parents to four kids together, daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, as well as sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 and they plan to co-parent.

It seems like an end to a beautiful era for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, their family and their fans!