Hollywood doesnt hate its Nepo-Stars then why do we?

It's an undeniable fact that Kendal Jenner and Kylie Jenner took off in the industry because of their famous last names and ultra-famous mothers and sisters. The same goes for our wanna-be Kadarshians- Ananya and Janhvi and our history geek Sara Ali Khan. But despite that, Why is Hollywood in Love with the Jenner sisters when we love hating people with silver spoons in their mouths. Comment what you think. What is the root reason for Indians trolling these Bollywood Nepostars- ‘who are here because they were always here and not because they are talented? ‘ Are we jealous and narrow-minded or they are just talentless derivatives of their parent's hard work, who are intentionally-unintentionally taking away opportunities from the deserving? Hollywood doesn't troll Jenners because apart from being privileged, they are actually worth the fame and money they deserve- Can this be the reason for them to not question the silver spoon in their mouth. Let me know in the comment section .