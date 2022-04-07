We have heard and seen Bollywood movies re-making Hollywood films but have you even seen or heard Hollywood movies that are an adaptation from Bollywood?

Here is a list of Hollywood movies that were adapted from Bollywood:

Delivery Man - Delivery Man is an adaptation from the 2012 Bollywood movie, Vicky Donner. Delivery Man was released in 2013. The only thing different in this film is that the protagonist has donated 553 sperms unlike Vicky who donated 50. Pearl Harbor - Pearl Harbor took inspiration from the classic Hindi movie, Sangam which was released in 1964. Whereas Pear Harbor was released in 2001. Leap Year - One of all of our favorites, Jab We Met remake is Leap Year. The filmmakers of Leap Year were adamant and disagreed that Leap Year had taken inspiration from Jab We Met. If you watch the movie, you can find the plot similar to Jab We Met. Forty Shades Of Blue - Forty Shades Of Blue took inspiration from Charulata, a movie that was released in 1964. Hitch - Partner, a comedy film that was released in 2007 took inspiration from Hitch but did you know that Hitch took inspiration from, Chhoti Si Baat?





Do you know any other Hollywood movie that took inspiration from Bollywood? Comment down below some Hollywood movie names who took inspiration from Bollywood movies