Hollywood stars who want to work with Bollywood actors!

Tom cruise- Sonam Kapoor: Tom Cruise has reportedly said he is a fan of Sonam Kapoor and would love to work in a Hindi movie. They met in Mumbai in 2009 when he visited India for a movie screening.





Gerard Butler- Priyanka Chopra: Hollywood actor Gerard Butler confessed he missed his flight because he wanted to meet Priyanka Chopra! They are good friends and he wishes to work with Priyanka Chopra in future.





Sylvester Stallone- Salman Khan: Hollywood star, Sylvester Stallone was once asked whom he would want to work with in future, to which he took the name of Salman Khan stating that they should make an action film together.





Daniel Radcliffe – Shah Rukh Khan: Harry Potter game Daniel Radcliffe has often stated that he loves King Khan, for he is very famous in the United Kingdom. He is a big fan of SRK and draws inspiration from the Badshah on style, class, and personality.