Hollywood's so-called 'Worst-Kept Secret' soon to be revealed

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may reprise their roles as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but will they appear, or are the claims true? The possibility of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home has been questioned, and here's what we know so far.

The highly-anticipated Phase 4 Marvel Cinematic Universe film will make full use of the multiverse by resurrecting villains from previous Spider-Man franchises to combat Holland's, Peter Parker. The presence of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, and others have only added gasoline to the fire that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will feature in Spider-Man:

No Way Home. Prior to Marvel Studios and Sony collaborating on the MCU remake of Spider-Man, Sony produced three films starring the iconic Marvel character on its own. Tobey Maguire first played Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, which ended in 2007 after preparations for Spider-Man 4 fell through. Andrew Garfield was able to play Spider-Man twice in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise as a result of this.

Despite the fact that most people like Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker, the multiverse's possibilities and the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse gave fans hope that Maguire, Garfield, and Holland could one day share the screen.Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are believed to be in the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which would fulfill this fantasy.

Both past Spider-Man actors, on the other hand, have been confirmed to appear. Even though footage appears to have been edited to remove Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield from Spider-Man: No Way Home's promotion, they haven't been seen. The head of Lizard moved as if it had been hit in a Brazilian version of the trailer, leading to rumours that the punch was delivered by Maguire or Garfield.

Other situations in which all three Spider-Man actors may be seen together were modified by Sony and Marvel to keep their appearances from being leaked. Industry insiders have branded Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man No Way Home parts as the worst kept Hollywood secret, despite Sony's refusal to confirm their involvement. Because of the secrecy surrounding whether or not Maguire and Garfield will feature in Spider-Man: No Way Home, everyone working with the film has addressed the subject several times.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield aren't in Spider-Man: No Way Home, according to all of their comments. Holland has stated that he would love to work with them on a film someday and that if one of them appeared, it would be a surprise to him. Meanwhile, while Garfield has categorically rejected his return on many occasions, Maguire has eluded similar questions. It's impossible to determine with certainty whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home because of contradicting claims and rumours.

However, audiences anticipate seeing Maguire, Garfield, and Holland together in the film's third act. It's unclear how significant Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man: No Way Home roles will be if they all arrive and fight together to defeat the multiverse enemies.

They could play major roles in the MCU's Peter Parker's quest, or they could just appear as cameos to foreshadow a full crossover in the future. In any event, the reappearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home will be confirmed or debunked soon.