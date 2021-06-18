The Holy Grail Cleansing Water! - Garnier Micellar Water
The Garnier Micellar Water is the go to makeup remover and cleansing water suitable for all skin types. It works as well as the Bioderma Cleansing Water and is a great option as a first cleanser for double cleansing. It is appropriate for daily use effectively removing the daily makeup, sunscreen and all the dirt particles very gently without irritating the skin.
Pros -
- Does not sting the eyes
- Does not dry out the skin
- Not sticky, non oily
- Fragrance free
- Even suits sensitive skin
Cons -
- May not remove very heavy or waterproof makeup easily
Our review - It is probably the best cleansing water in this price range for everyday use. It comes in a plastic bottle (125ml) for INR 199 which lasts quite a long time.
Rating - 5/5