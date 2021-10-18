Home Remedies To Control Hair Fall

1. Vitamins





Deficiencies in vitamins H, D, and E are associated with hair loss. Restoring such deficiencies by supplementing these vitamins may help restore hair growth. However, remember that over-supplementation of these vitamins, as well as vitamin A, can cause severe side effects like alopecia.





2. Coconut Oil





Coconut oil can penetrate deep into your hair shafts and prevent protein loss. This helps reduce hair damage and breakage often caused by physical trauma like styling and the use of harsh products.





3. Amla (Indian Gooseberry)





Amla (Emblica Officinalis) possesses hair growth-promoting activity. It has a proliferative effect on the dermal papilla cells in the hair follicles





4. Yogurt





Yogurt is a rich source of probiotics, which are known to lead to an acidic pH. An acidic pH can alter your hair cuticles, giving you a shinier mane and preventing damage that may trigger hair breakage and loss





5. Methi (Fenugreek)





Fenugreek (Trigonella foenumgraecum) possesses hair growth-promoting properties. It not only reduces hair loss significantly but also stimulates new hair growth





6. Onion Juice





According to a study published in the Journal of Dermatology, the topical application of crude onion juice to the scalp can aid hair regrowth, especially in cases of alopecia areata