Is Hometown Cha Cha Cha fame Kim Seon-ho not returning with new projects in 2022?

Kim Seon-ho, who came into prominence with his drama 'Start Up' and went on to achieve worldwide recognition with 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha', was embroiled in a controversy in 2021 when her ex-girlfriend accused him of forced abortion. However, the whole matter was solved when Dispatch revealed the personal chats between the two after which the public switched their sides to Kim Seon-ho.





Due to the controversy, he was removed from various projects including the variety drama 'Two Days One Night'. Since then, the fans have been eagerly waiting for his comeback. As previously informed, he is currently filming his upcoming movie 'Sad Tropics'. However, it looks like fans will have to wait longer to witness Kim Seon-ho back on screen.





It has been revealed by a news outlet that Kim Seon-ho will not be returning with any new activities in 2022 aside from 'Sad Tropics' and its promotional activities. The actor has been rejecting all new work proposals from dramas to advertisements. He also rejected the offer to hold an overseas fan meet. Anyway, no confirmation has been given by his agency yet. Do you think this step could backfire Kim Seon-ho?







