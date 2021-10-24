As soon as "Hometown Cha Cha Cha" ended, Kim Seon-ho became a huge part of a controversy regarding the allegation of forced abortion. Since then, we have been fed different theories and sides of the whole matter. Some supported the "Start-Up" star and many maligned him on social media.





Consequently, Kim Seon-ho was removed from various shows and movies, he did not make any public appearance. But, when recently Dispatch revealed some intimate details of his relationship, suddenly the momentum changed and people began to extend their support towards Kim Seon-ho.





Not only that, he is soon going to make his debut with "Sad Tropics." He was, apparently, not removed from the movie as revealed by SALT Entertainment. The production will start sometime in December.





It looks like that Kim Seon-ho has received a second chance to redeem himself after the whole controversy revolving around his previous relationship. I believe it is definitely needed for him, he is an amazing actor and to lose him over his personal life issues is not a wise option.





What are your views on this second chance? Do you think he deserves this? Share your thoughts.