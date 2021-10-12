Honsla Rakh has such a wonderful cast, they radiate positive energy!

I saw the trailer of ‘Honsla Rakh’ and was so impressed with the quality of the picture, direction, and actors. Moreover, the movie is funny and radiates positivity. The credit goes to the amazing cast of Honsla Rakh. You can watch this interview and interpret how amazing Shehnaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa are. I was so impressed how Diljit and Sonam managed to support Shehnaz Gill directly/indirectly throughout the interview. In the end, when Shehnaz Gill said, I trust Shehnazians and Sidnazians to come and watch this movie, my heart was flattered.