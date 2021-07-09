Hostel Daze Season 2 release date revealed; Are you excited?

TVF's Hostel Daze season 2 is returning with its same craziness, college romances, and obviously hostel fun parties. It will be streaming on Amazon Prime from July 23.





The poster has been released today. I cannot wait to enjoy another TVF series that revolves around college days, friendships, love lives, and what's even a college without a little bully? Starring Adarsh Gourav, Ahsaas Channa, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, Shubham Gaur, and others. If you haven't watched the first season yet, then rush to Amazon Prime Video and watch it.





I am super excited about this one. Are you? Now, all I want a trailer drop to see what they are holding back.