Hotel Transylvania Transformania trailer is out now; what are your thoughts?

The trailer of Hotel Transylvania Transformania has been released, and the movie will be out in theatres soon. This is the fourth venture of this franchise. Would you want to watch it?





Hotel Transylvania tells a sweet story of a vampire father and his vampire daughter and their beautiful, adventurous journeys. As the trailer shows, Mavis's human husband Johnny gets transformed into a monster, followed by Drac, her father, and everyone in Transylvania. When things go out of hand, they take up on a journey to Amazon to reverse the spell.





Watch the trailer here.