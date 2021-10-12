House Of Secrets : A spine-chilling show way more scarier than so called horror films.

Eleven family members of the Bhatia family from Burari, Delhi were found dead on July 1, 2018. Ten family members were found hanged, while the oldest family member, the grandmother, was strangled. This sensational case of mass deaths shook the entire nation and has made many theories among the living. House of Secrets, the new docu-series from Netflix throws light on a spine-chilling set of events.

House of Secrets is a gritty, horrendous reveal of a true incident made unadulterated. With the help of archival footage and testimonies of experts this documentary-series depicts how this gruesome incident has taken a toll on the family members and the investigation teams. This re-post mortem of deaths is carried forward by several assumptions and theories from the experts of various heads.

As it goes deep the show becomes more disturbing supported by A.R. Rahman's eerie soundtrack and creepy voice overs. It sends chills down your spine with an authentic portrayal of the dreadful deaths. Despite being an effort to find answers, the show also raises several questions on mental health and how patriarchy and superstitions blindfolds us.

How important is Mental Health ? How many among us really care about it ? We don't give a damn about it instead hold on to our stupid believes and superstitions to rectify it. House of Secrets isn't just about the deaths but provides an insight into how manipulative our beliefs are which eventually overshadows our normality.

A haunting, scary horror story way more terrifying than so called horror films.