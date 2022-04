When Aishwariya gave an interview to a magazine she very candidly spoke about how she found out that now she is officially married to Abhishek. She said "It was on the flight to our honeymoon in Bora Bora," Aishwarya recalled. 'Welcome, Mrs Bachchan,' said the stewardess as she welcomed me on board. And Abhishek and I just burst out laughing at each other! And then it dawned on me: I'm married! "My name is Mrs. Bachchan!"