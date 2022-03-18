How Akshay Kumar has been the 'International Khiladi'!

The career of Akshay Kumar has been very interesting. He is one of the most consistent actors in terms of box office success, unlike the Khans who had their ups and downs. In fact, as per one of the articles, Akshay Kumar is the highest-grossing actor in Bollywood in terms of total income. Now if we look at his career, we can see that Akshay has always followed a trend when it comes to choosing movies.





First Phase: Playboy action hero, college hunk Khiladi, Mr Bond, Waqt Humara hai





Second Phase: Serious/Comic action hero, working professional Sainik, Mohra, Mai Khiladi Tu Anari, Suhaag,





Third Phase: Avenging action hero Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyo ka Khiladi, Insaaf, Tarazu, Aflatoon, Angaarey, Aarzoo, Aflatoon, Keemat, International Khiladi





Fourth Phase: Romantic action hero Zulmi, Janwar, Khiladi 420, Ajnabee, Talash, Khakee, Aan





Fifth Phase: Romantic/ Comedy family hero Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, Ek Rishta, Haa Maine Bhi Pyar Kiya hai, Bewafa, Waqt, Mere Jeevan Sathi





Sixth Phase: Comedy King Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Garam Masala, Deewane Huye Pagal, Phir Hera Pheri, Jaan-E- Mann, Bhagam Bhag, Hey Baby, Welcome, Bhool Bhulaiya, Tashan, Singh is King, Kambhakt Ishq, Action Replay, Houseful, Desi Boyz





Seventh Phase: Story oriented/ Social Message/ Romantic Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, OMG, Special 26, Holiday, Patiala House, Baby, Airlift, Rustom, Jolly LLB2, Naam Shabana, Brothers, Toilet, Padman, Gold Seventh phase alternate: Random hit/flop movies Chandini chowk to China, Gabbar, Rowdy Rathore, Tees Maar Khan, Housefull 2 and 3, Boss, Singh is Bling, Joker, Entertainment





As you can see most of the time Akshay has managed to respond to the market. He understood the public sentiment and has always tried to milk most of the trends going on at the Bollywood box office. At the same time, he also experimented by going off track for which he received both positive and negative responses from the public.





In my opinion, Namastey London has been one of those movies. However, even it fades away before my favourite Akshay Kumar movie: HERA PHERI !!!