How Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif still maintain a cordial relationship?

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are B-best town's friends, and the two continue to set significant friendship milestones time and time again. They've always been friendly and have never let their friendships get in the way of their work. While Katrina had previously dated Ranbir Kapoor, Alia is now his wife. There is no bad blood between them, and Katrina had some of the kindest words to say about her relationship with both Alia and Ranbir when she was questioned about it in an interview.





"I'm taking this as a compliment," she continued. But, certainly, it's a good thing if someone like you, who knows me well, thinks positively of my behaviour. I'm not attempting to be a saint, but it's always easier to simply make peace, be friends, and love. This isn't anything I'm doing to make your life simpler. But I'm doing it to make things simpler for me. When you don't hold on to any anger or grudges, it's actually more serene, and you feel lighter and happier."





To put an end to all of these rumours and speculations, the two girls have always been vocal about each other, as shown by their social media friendship. Several times, both the actresses have denied claims that their relationship is on the rocks. Katrina and Alia were friends even before Alia began dating Katrina's ex, Ranbir. There were also rumours that Katrina's connection with Alia had worsened as a result of Alia's relationship with Ranbir. Katrina and Alia, on the other hand, have both clarified their relationship at numerous events.







