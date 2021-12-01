How Alia Bhatt trended for more than 24 hours on social media by just attending a wedding?

I see Bollywood celebrities' are also making the most of the wedding season by either getting married or attending one. Recently Aditya Seal got married to Alia Bhatt's Best friend's Sister. The wedding was covered internally by friends who posted a lot of videos of Alia Bhatt which got viral and were literally all over social media. This made her trend on the platforms for more than 24 hours. Do you think she dominated the social media world?