How is Anushka Sharma friends with Katrina Kaif even though she dislikes Salman Khan?

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are some of the closest friends in the industry. The two actresses share a great equation on and off screen, and are even each other's favourite co-stars. Even their interviews and appearances together have been nothing short of friendly. Katrina and Anushka have even starred in movies together with Shah Rukh Khan (Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero).





At the same time, there's been many reports of a fallout between Anushka and Salman Khan. This goes back to the time their movie Sultan was being made. Apparently there were differences between them regarding a song in the movie. Furthermore, there was also talk that Salman didn't want to rope in Anushka for Radhe because she was difficult to work with.





On the other hand, Salman and Katrina are very good friends. Katrina has credited him with helping her gain a foothold in the industry and they still share a good equation. In the midst of this, do you feel Anushka-Katrina have things a bit awkward? Or is it so that the actresses are mature enough to separate this incident and move on with their lives?