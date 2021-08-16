How to apply and reapply sunscreen with your makeup? #BeautyTruthBomb

Applying a sunscreen is an important step in our skincare routine. It must be applied every 2 or 3 hours to prevent skin problems.

Here are few tips on how to apply and reapply sunscreen with your makeup:

1. Apply a solid layer of sunscreen before your makeup. This forms a good base.

2. You can pick products and compact powders within built SPF.

3. Stick with light sunscreen formulations on top of your makeup.

4. Use a sponge to reapply sunscreen on top of your makeup. Don’t drag.

5. You can use a mineral SPF powder for touch-ups. This also helps in reducing oiliness.

6. Remove makeup and reapply sunscreen before very extended sun exposure.