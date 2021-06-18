How are we feeling about this fresh on-screen couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor?

Luv Ranjan's yet to be titled romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will begin shooting from June 20. The previous schedule of the movie was changed due to high spike in COIVD cases but now things are looking better and the shoot will resume. The team is also hoping to travel to Spain by September for shooting.

The film also features Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia as Ranbir's parents. The audience is extremely excited as this will be the first collaboration of Shraddha and Ranbir as well as the acting debut of Boney Kapoor.

How are you feeling about this new on-screen couple? Do you like Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor together? Do you think that the movie will be good?