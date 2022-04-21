How Bollywood has normalized body-shaming!

Actress being body-shamed is one of the most common things in Bollywood since ages. Actress are always targeted for their appearance. People don't seem to understand how one comment can destroy a person's confidence. There are so many things an actor has to go through in-order to fit in a particular role to impress the audience. Actress like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Apte, Neha Dhupia, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Zareen Khan and many others. Something like this happened with actress Nimrat Kaur.

Nimrat was seen in Dasvi last. For her role she had to gain weight. During this journey, the actress faced a lot of body-shaming. Yesterday Nirmat took to her Instagram account and addressed this topic.

What are your views on this? Don't you think it's high time we stop this and not normalize it?