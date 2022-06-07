How Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie went from passionate lovers to distasteful exes?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce has been played out in public, with both parties slinging mud in court. The exes have pulled no punches in trying to get the deal they believe they deserve, with disputes over custody of their six children at the heart of their problems. Given how tumultuous their 12-year relationship was, it should come as no surprise that they have not gone down without a fight. Their romance was fast and passionate, from falling in love on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith to Brad leaving Jennifer Aniston and adopting Ange's son Maddox. They were both adrenaline junkies, flying planes, riding motorcycles, and disappearing into the desert for a kinky night under the stars without the kids. And their intense physical attraction is said to have kept their often-fractious relationship afloat.





It wasn't just that they had a strong physical attraction; they also had a soul connection. But with genuine passion comes great squabbles, and Brad and Ange we're no strangers to a public brawl, having an explosive set-to on the balcony of their Sydney hotel in 2014. Many of the couple's most heated arguments are said to have occurred while Brad was filming Allied the year before their divorce. Rumours of an inevitable divorce circulated in 2010 amid claims that they were feuding over everything from how to raise their children and the lives they desired to politics and their schedules.









Angelina even wrote their film By The Sea, which is about a hard-drinking husband and his depressed wife, in the hopes of addressing their issues. "Brad and I have issues," she boldly admitted to the Telegraph. When Ange filed for divorce in September 2016 after a heated in-flight argument with Brad, a producer from their first film, Mr and Mrs Smith said the only surprise was that they'd stayed together for so long. According to the New York Post's Page Six, the actress is having difficulty letting go because she has "love-hate feelings" for her ex. According to the source, she doesn't want the divorce to end on some level. "She's clinging to life."