How BTS’s fake Maknae Jin raised their real Maknae Jungkook?

BTS members share the most adorable bond among themselves and they are always there for one another. They have said on numerous occasions that they can’t leave without one another. Suga calls J-hope his vitamin, J-Hope calls Jungkook his dearest younger brother, V calls Jimin his soulmate and Jin says that he raised Jungkook with his own money.





Jin and Jungkook share one of the most brotherly relationships, Jin on many occasions said that he has raised Jungkook like his younger brother. Jungkook was just 15 when he joined BigHit and all of his hyungs had a hand in raising him. But he feels the closest to Jin and their antics have a separate fan base.





Jin used to drive Jungkook to his school in his car because BigHit could not afford a separate car or manager to send him to school. Jin also used to borrow meat and pans from his mother to feed healthy and good food to members. Jin and Jungkook also have the most harmonies in their songs. Jungkook always follows Jin around and they always tease each other.