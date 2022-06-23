How can I stop my hair fall? Here are 5 proven ways

Turmeric is India's golden spice and a kitchen staple. Apart from giving curry its distinctive yellow colour, turmeric has long been used in beauty treatments; it is still used in homes today to improve skin health and texture. To achieve that special wedding glow, Indian brides frequently use turmeric-based beauty treatments. Turmeric powder combined with gramme flour is a natural scrub that is extremely gentle on the skin.





It also helps to remove excess oil from the skin. To make a paste, combine turmeric powder and gramme flour with a little water. Use a circular motion to apply this mixture to your skin. Wash your face to reveal smooth, flawless skin. Lemon juice is bleaching, and turmeric adds radiance. Turmeric powder combined with lemon juice can aid in the removal of pigmentation and discoloration.





Your skin tone will become more even with continued use. Antifungal properties are shared by turmeric and coconut oil. Coconut oil is an excellent moisturiser. Apply turmeric powder mixed with pure coconut oil to your skin to reduce redness, inflammation, and dry patches. Your skin will feel rejuvenated after wiping it down with a damp cloth.





When used on a daily basis, this simple mixture can help reduce unwanted hair growth. Make a paste of turmeric root and water by rubbing it on a clean, uneven surface. Apply this mixture to areas where you want to reduce hair growth, allow to dry, and then wash away with water. Do this as frequently as possible to notice a difference.