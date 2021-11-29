How 'Chilli' can help you boost your hair growth?

Longing for healthier and thicker hair? Well, your search ends here! Powerful ingredients such as black seed, horsetail and chilly stimulate the scalp and improve blood circulation, promoting hair growth. Horsetail is rich in minerals and prevents hair-thinning and tackles scalp irritation. Black seed oil’s anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties help maintain a healthy scalp. The black seed oil also contains potent and nourishing antihistamines that help with hair regrowth and curb hair fall.