How China's new rules regarding Fan and Idol culture will impact KPOP especially Lisa's new Album

Chinese authorities have made sure to leave no gap for any kind of exploitation of fans by the Idol agency companies and also what the CCP considers harmful for the minors. After the whole Chris Wu scandal, Lucas scandal, Youth with You and Idol Producer vote manipulation scandal, the Chinese authorities finally stepped in to curb these "anti-social behaviours' of fans and to stop the exploitative nature of the whole idol culture.

Now, no production house will ever produce idol survival shows as china has banned it. Along with this ban, any kind of transaction behaviour such as buying CD's or Albums in Bulk, paying money to vote or buying a certain product to vote has been banned. Last year on the Youth with You show, a certain idol's fans bought a certain flavourful milk product to just vote and later dumped the whole cartons in sewage leading to food wastage.

There are also rules to strictly monitor/control the involvement or completely prohibit minor participation in any form of fan support that requires spending, prohibit minors from assuming leadership positions in fansites/fan clubs, etc. The agencies are fully responsible for toxic fan culture and fan wars which could later land the company in legal issues with CCP.

Idol groups like BTS, Blackpink etc have a huge following in China and they are one of the largest spenders on bulk buying their album and fan voting, with all these curbs in place there is going to be a very large impact on their new releases. Lisa has the largest following in China and with all these measures in place, her album might suffer quite significantly on the sales chart.