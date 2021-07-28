How to choose a best-suited foundation for Indian skin

When there are so many options available in the market, it’s hard to choose right from the many types of makeup foundation, not only according to your skin, but also according to the occasion, time of day, and other factors.









Liquid Foundation





Liquid foundations come in oil-based as well as water-based formulas and cater to all skin types. It is easy to apply, it is the perfect choice for makeup beginners. In terms of coverage, liquid foundation is very versatile and is available in light (to even out the skin tone), medium (to hide light blemishes), and heavy coverage (to cover enlarged pores and dark marks).





Powder Foundation





If you have oily skin, powder foundations are a good addition to your makeup kit. Because powder foundations are talc-based, it soaks up the excess oil secreted by your skin. However, in case you have very oily skin, you will notice your powder foundation turning clumpy after a bit. Dry skin types should avoid using this type of foundation since the powder isn’t able to fill in the lines and wrinkles, which are more visible on dry skin, and tends to ‘çake.’









Cream Foundation





If you are a dry-skin type and have an all-day event coming up, then a cream foundation would be your best bet. An HD cream foundation lasts up to 10 hours without creasing or caking, keeping your skin hydrated the whole time. The coverage of a cream foundation is medium, i.e. it can hide light blemishes and very fine lines.









Mousse Foundation





Mousse foundations are gaining popularity due to their lightness. Also called a whipped foundation, the formula contains micro bubbles which make a light foundation to wear. It comes in medium to full coverage variants. What makes it a great pick over a cream foundation is that mousse foundations do not settle into the ridges and accentuate lines and wrinkles. But, they also don’t last as long as a cream foundation does.





Serum Foundation









One of the less familiar foundation types to hit the market, serum foundation is perfect for women with oily skin. Serums have the lightness of a tinted moisturizer and the coverage of a foundation. The silicone-based formula makes it watery and thin, which makes it easy to spread. However, serum foundations are set soon which is why you have to apply them quickly. You can use a flat foundation brush to apply over large areas at once, and evenly.