How come Priyanka Chopra is appreciated more in a foreign land than her own?

This is like really surprising for me as well it's actually the truth. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is apparently appreciated and respected more in a foreign land than her own! And like it's like Hollywood treats her better than Bollywood.

I remember watching one of her old interviews where she was discussing the same thing saying she feels disappointed sometimes that people from her own country, as in we, don't support her much. Yes she achieved her initial success through working in Hindi cinema only but we all know the circumstances under which she was almost forced to leave Bollywood, because no filmmaker would work with her. Then she went to Hollywood and made a much much bigger name for herself. Married nick and has never looked back.

And now years later, when she makes an appearance at the Etimes Literary Fest and talks about her life experiences, she is dealt with hate and negativity! People are already predicting her divorce with Nick Jonas and what not, which is completely uncalled for. I just don't understand where all of this is coming from!? Any ideas?