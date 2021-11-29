HOW TO CURE ACNE & GIVE YOUR SKIN A NATURAL GLOW?

Propolis is used all around the world as an antibacterial ingredient to fight acne, smooth the skin texture, give it a glow and brighten your skin. This time I've decided to focus on propolis ampoule to help you select the best one, I've tested iUnik Propolis Serum, LeeGeeHaam Propolis Ampoule and It's Skin Power 10 Formula Propolis Effector and I want to share with you my opinion on these products as well as share with you some tips on how to add propolis ampoule to your routine and which ampoule should you choose.

Propolis is sometimes called bee glue, it's nothing else than saliva mixed with resin and beeswax. Bees use propolis for its antibacterial properties - it prevents them from spreading diseases and it works in a similar way on the skin. Propolis is well known in the cosmetic industry for its antibacterial, antiseptic, and antifungal properties, it's been used for ages to clean and heal wounds. It is told that even Aristotle used Propolis. Before using products with propolis always do a patch test, unless you are allergic to honey, bee stings, or anything related to bees then please, do not try it - it might be too dangerous for you.

This ampoule is really small and quite popular on Instagram. According to the brand, Propolis Extract makes 50% of the whole ampoule and it's in the first place. The second place takes Portulaca Oleracea Extract - an antioxidant. The formula is quite short but the size of it is a bit small since it's only 15 ml. I've tried this ampoule and I can see the differences, it does reduce acne, it's a non-sticky formula which you can use with makeup + you can make a small trick with it - gently tap it into your cheekbone after makeup to add some natural glow to the face. It's a delicate product and I feel like I might buy it again.



