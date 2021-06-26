  • facebook
Anonymous Bollywood Binge

How did Ajay Devgn's alleged affair with Kangana Ranaut not spark much controversy?

When it comes to Bollywood affairs there's a lot said. Ones like the Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha saga are talked about even now, and Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are discussed as well. But I don't see much on Ajay and Kangana, who apparently got close and had an affair during their work in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. It had gotten to a point that allegedly Kajol almost left the house and the marriage would have been broken.

 

Kangana meanwhile has spoken a fair bit about her exes and the situation with Hrithik Roshan went on to become a huge mess. It involved legalities as well, but she hasn't spoken as much about Ajay. Add to that, she'd once talked about how dating someone who was married already was a mistake, and it could have been a reference to Ajay.

 

When Ajay and Kajol appeared on Koffee With Karan, though, their equation seemed fine so things might be back to normal for the couple.
