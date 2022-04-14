How did Alia Bhatt prove the power of manifestation?

Alia Bhatt has crushed on Ranbir Kapoor for a very long time. Alia's love for Ranbir is not a recent one. When the 'Raazi' actress appeared in Koffee With Karan, alongside Parineeti Chopra, way back in 2014, the host Karan Johar asked the ladies about who their Bollywood crushes are and to that Parineeti replied it was Saif Ali Khan, while Alia said that it is Ranbir Kapoor. It has to be noted that both of them were in committed relationships then, Ranbir with Katrina Kaif and Alia with Siddharth Malhotra!

Although their relationship began in 2017, Alia has gone on record to say that she's had a crush on Ranbir since she was in school - that she's loved him since she saw the first frame of his debut film, Saawariya. The actress also told publicly that she has always been the 'Ranbir Loyalist' and it was so heartwarming to see her getting married to the person she dreamt about!







