How did Bollywood actress Disha Patani stay relevant in the industry without aggressive PR and controversies?

Bollywood celebrity Disha Patani is an outsider without any godfather in the industry. She started off as a commercial model and slowly made her way into the big screens. With her performance in MS Dhoni:The Untold Story starring Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress became the National Crush of India. However, we all know that such fame is short-lived and the audience would have soon forgotten about the beautiful girl with a pretty smile who died in the movie.





Fortunately, for Disha Patani, this was not the case. She has somehow managed to remain relevant without giving any good hits and without being involved in any unnecessary drama. We’ve seen star-kids use aggressive PR to stay in the news whether for their gym looks or their complicated relationship drama but Disha has never been a part of that clan. Her social media page is also extremely relatable because she constantly posts about her daily life routines.





How do you think she is still relevant? Is it her genuine personality that made people fall in love with her or is it her unlabelled relationship with Tiger Shroff? Is it possible that she is actually a good actress?