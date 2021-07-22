How did the fake rumour of Kareena Kapoor Khan playing Sita in Ramayan start without confirmation?

According to Bollywood Hungama, the writer of Sita has said that nobody has been confirmed for the role yet. The grand project's character hasn't been finalised as of now. But the news of Kareena Kapoor Khan allegedly playing Sita had created a storm on Twitter with trends asking to boycott the movie. Neither Kareena nor the makers of the movie had confirmed her being roped in. Netizens had slammed her, talked about her marriage to Saif Ali Khan, ridiculed her son Taimur's name and what not.





Now that it's said that she wasn't taking up the role, where and how did the rumours even begin? There were even reports of her asking for 12 crores to essay Sita onscreen. This had also resulted in backlash.





Apparently the film might cast someone new; a fresh talent because then it'll be easier for the audience to accept them. So does that also rule out the audience's favourite picks, namely Yami Gautam and Kangana Ranaut? Who else can you imagine in the role?