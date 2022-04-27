How did Indian music change over time?

The music has become more electronic, more dominant and less accommodating & caring to the lyrics. In fact, the music is so overwhelming that at times people hardly care for what the lyrics are, or how fine the singing is. Here is one example of a very popular song by none other than legendary ARR, "Jai Ho" from Slumdog Millionaire. The song has been nicely composed by Rahman, no doubt about it. But if you go into the lyrics side, it goes like this "aaja aaja jind shamiyane ke tale, Aaja zari wale Neele aasman ke tale". Now Gulzar has composed some real gems and this one has to be among those at the top but how many of us actually appreciate the meaningful metaphorical lyrics! Has enough justice been done to lyrics like this and several others in most songs? Maybe No.

Composers earlier used to fully understand the lyrics and do justice to that in the song, but how often does this happen anymore, I wonder. Composers like Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy would be exceptions though. Basically, lyrics and singing are the only redundancy in most songs today.